Supreme Court Directs Plea on Ramzan Leave to High Courts
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:53 IST
In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments' decisions to allow Muslim employees early leave during the holy month of Ramzan.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, presiding over the case, suggested that the petitioner approach the respective high courts to address their grievances.
The petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, subsequently withdrew the petition, opting to seek resolution from the high courts.
