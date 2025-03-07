Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Plea on Ramzan Leave to High Courts

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments' decision allowing Muslim employees early leave during Ramzan. The petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, was advised to take the issue to the high courts under Article 226 of the Constitution.

In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments' decisions to allow Muslim employees early leave during the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, presiding over the case, suggested that the petitioner approach the respective high courts to address their grievances.

The petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, subsequently withdrew the petition, opting to seek resolution from the high courts.

