Bulgarians GUILTY: Spy Ring Linked to Wirecard Fugitive

Three Bulgarians were convicted in a London court for being part of a Russian spy unit led by Jan Marsalek, tasked with espionage on a U.S. military base. The team was found guilty of conspiring to gather information useful to an enemy. Sentencing is set for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic verdict delivered at London's Old Bailey, three Bulgarians were found guilty of participating in a Russian espionage operation led by Wirecard's fugitive Jan Marsalek. The court's decision marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to curb foreign influence and espionage activities.

Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev were implicated in a plot to conduct surveillance on targeted individuals and a U.S. military base. The group, alongside two other conspirators, reportedly aimed to conduct unauthorized intelligence gathering for the Kremlin.

The suspects, who protested their innocence throughout the trial, now face potential prison sentences. Marsalek remains at large, believed to be in Russia, with his exact location unknown. The Russian embassy has yet to comment on the outcome of the trial.

