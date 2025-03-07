Bulgarians GUILTY: Spy Ring Linked to Wirecard Fugitive

In a dramatic verdict delivered at London's Old Bailey, three Bulgarians were found guilty of participating in a Russian espionage operation led by Wirecard's fugitive Jan Marsalek. The court's decision marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to curb foreign influence and espionage activities.

Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev were implicated in a plot to conduct surveillance on targeted individuals and a U.S. military base. The group, alongside two other conspirators, reportedly aimed to conduct unauthorized intelligence gathering for the Kremlin.

The suspects, who protested their innocence throughout the trial, now face potential prison sentences. Marsalek remains at large, believed to be in Russia, with his exact location unknown. The Russian embassy has yet to comment on the outcome of the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)