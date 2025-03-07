Left Menu

Pakistan's Deportation Directive: Afghan Migrants on Notice

Pakistan's interior ministry has demanded all 'illegal foreigners' and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by March 31 or face deportation from April 1. The move relates to ongoing security concerns and involves around 2.8 million Afghan refugees, many still awaiting resettlement since 2021.

Pakistan's interior ministry issued a firm directive on Friday, warning all 'illegal foreigners' and Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit the country by March 31 or be deported starting April 1.

This directive follows longstanding accusations by Islamabad that Afghan migrants contribute to militant activities and crime within Pakistan. While Kabul has consistently denied these claims, the development marks a significant move in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to maintain internal security.

The U.N. reports indicate that over 800,000 Afghans have already returned home amid a Pakistani repatriation initiative that targets the substantial Afghan refugee population, which stands at roughly 2.8 million. The future for many Afghan refugees, including those awaiting resettlement to Western nations following the 2021 Taliban takeover, remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

