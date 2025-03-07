Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Exploiting Parcel Service Inquiry

Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud ring, arresting three people, including a woman, who were instrumental in facilitating illicit activities by sharing bank account details with cyber criminals. The criminals duped victims by posing as representatives of a parcel company's customer service line.

The police confiscated three mobile phones equipped with SIM cards, as many ATM cards, eight cheque books, and 11 bank passbooks from the apprehended individuals. This seizure followed a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 95,000 to fraudsters after attempting to contact the Indian Post inquiry service.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nilofar, Abhishek Kumar Mishra from Kanpur, and Harshit Shukla from Unnao, all apprehended in Delhi. The suspects admitted to opening multiple bank accounts using a Delhi address and earning commissions. The crackdown continues, with authorities promising further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)