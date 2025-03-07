Left Menu

Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Exploiting Parcel Service Inquiry

The Gurugram Police arrested three individuals involved in a cyber fraud scheme. They provided bank account details allowing fraudsters to impersonate a parcel company's customer care. The suspects, who earned commissions for each account, were caught with multiple banking items and face ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:15 IST
Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Exploiting Parcel Service Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud ring, arresting three people, including a woman, who were instrumental in facilitating illicit activities by sharing bank account details with cyber criminals. The criminals duped victims by posing as representatives of a parcel company's customer service line.

The police confiscated three mobile phones equipped with SIM cards, as many ATM cards, eight cheque books, and 11 bank passbooks from the apprehended individuals. This seizure followed a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 95,000 to fraudsters after attempting to contact the Indian Post inquiry service.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nilofar, Abhishek Kumar Mishra from Kanpur, and Harshit Shukla from Unnao, all apprehended in Delhi. The suspects admitted to opening multiple bank accounts using a Delhi address and earning commissions. The crackdown continues, with authorities promising further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025