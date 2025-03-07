Switzerland Faces Scrutiny Over Climate Compliance

The Council of Europe announced on Friday that Switzerland has yet to fulfill the requirements of a pivotal climate change ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, originally decided in April 2024. This decision came after the court sided with a group of older Swiss women who argued that the government failed to adequately protect its citizens from climate change impacts.

The Swiss government requested that the case be closed, claiming compliance with the Strasbourg court's obligations. Nevertheless, the Committee of Ministers, responsible for supervising court judgments, acknowledged some progress but insisted Switzerland demonstrate full adherence to climate mandates. Environmentalists consider the ruling a vital victory, demanding policy enhancements.

Following recent meetings, Bern was tasked with providing detailed plans addressing severe climate consequences, focusing on protecting vulnerable individuals. The Swiss public debates government compliance, with critics alleging the court has exceeded its authority. Environmental groups turn increasingly to legal avenues for climate advocacy amidst global warming threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)