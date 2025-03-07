Escalating Tensions: Russia's Overnight Barrage on Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Russia carried out a significant attack on Ukrainian energy facilities overnight, using numerous missiles and drones, severely impacting the country's electricity supply, crucial for both civilians and military operations. The offensive targets energy, gas production, and aims to weaken Ukraine's resistance.

The attacks come amid a politically tense climate with the US suspending aid to push Ukraine toward a peace deal, while Europe discusses increasing military expenditure. Ukraine is feeling the pressure on the battlefield against Russia's sizeable forces along a vast front line.

International calls for peace intensify, with Turkey supporting Ukraine's proposals to cease attacks on civilian infrastructure. President Trump is considering further sanctions on Russia to facilitate peace talks, while Zelenskyy looks to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry with potential European support.

(With inputs from agencies.)