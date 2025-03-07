Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Trust Surges Amidst U.S. Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's approval rating increased by 10 percentage points following tensions with the U.S. The KIIS poll shows 67% trust him, with support growing amidst crisis with key ally U.S. However, the east sees lower trust amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:42 IST
Zelenskiy's Trust Surges Amidst U.S. Tensions
Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's popularity has surged following a spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Conducted from February 14 to March 4, the poll indicates a rise in trust to 67% among Ukrainians. The increase comes after a tense period in Kyiv-Washington relations, driven by an Oval Office confrontation where Trump labeled Zelenskiy a 'dictator'.

KIIS' executive director, Anton Hrushetskyi, noted Ukrainians' desire for peace, but not at any cost. As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where trust in Zelenskiy is notably lower, the survey reveals 29% still distrust him, though this is a decrease from February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025