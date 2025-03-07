Zelenskiy's Trust Surges Amidst U.S. Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's popularity has surged following a spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Conducted from February 14 to March 4, the poll indicates a rise in trust to 67% among Ukrainians. The increase comes after a tense period in Kyiv-Washington relations, driven by an Oval Office confrontation where Trump labeled Zelenskiy a 'dictator'.

KIIS' executive director, Anton Hrushetskyi, noted Ukrainians' desire for peace, but not at any cost. As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where trust in Zelenskiy is notably lower, the survey reveals 29% still distrust him, though this is a decrease from February.

