Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates Udaan Yatri Café at Ahmedabad Airport, Enhancing Affordable Dining Options for Passengers

The Udaan Yatri Café, strategically located in the check-in hall of Terminal 1, is designed to provide passengers with high-quality and affordable food options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:38 IST
By launching the Udaan Yatri Café, the Civil Aviation Ministry aims to improve the overall passenger experience while reinforcing its mission to provide budget-friendly amenities. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, has inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Café at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. This initiative marks a significant step in the Government of India's broader strategy to enhance passenger facilities and modernize airport infrastructure nationwide.

The Udaan Yatri Café, strategically located in the check-in hall of Terminal 1, is designed to provide passengers with high-quality and affordable food options. With snack prices starting at just Rs 20, the café ensures that airport dining remains accessible to travelers from diverse economic backgrounds. This development aligns with the Government’s commitment to making air travel more inclusive and convenient for the public.

By launching the Udaan Yatri Café, the Civil Aviation Ministry aims to improve the overall passenger experience while reinforcing its mission to provide budget-friendly amenities. The initiative is expected to benefit frequent flyers, budget-conscious travelers, and those seeking quality refreshments at reasonable prices.

The inauguration of this café at SVPI Airport is part of a larger push to enhance airport services across the country. By focusing on affordability and accessibility, the initiative underscores the Government’s dedication to making air travel a seamless and comfortable experience for all passengers.

As part of ongoing efforts to modernize India’s airports, more such initiatives are expected to be introduced at other major aviation hubs, further boosting passenger satisfaction and convenience.

