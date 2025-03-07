Customs Bust: Mumbai Women Caught Smuggling Ganja
Two women from Mumbai were apprehended at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja worth Rs 44 lakh. They were intercepted upon arrival from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Cochin International Airport arrested two women from Mumbai for allegedly smuggling dried hybrid ganja valued at Rs 44 lakh. The arrest occurred following their arrival on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.
Authorities reported that they seized one and a half kilograms of the illicit substance from the passengers. However, further identifying details about the women or additional specifics about the case were not disclosed.
The incident has prompted a detailed investigation as officials work to uncover the breadth and connections of this smuggling operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- smuggling
- ganja
- Cochin
- Mumbai
- Customs
- arrest
- airport
- Bangkok
- Thai Airways
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Bank Manager Arrested in Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Scandal
Rajiv Gandhi Airport to See Skyrocketing Growth Amid Cargo Boom
Soaring Heights: GMR Group's Ambitious Growth Plans for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Cleric Arrested for Provocative Speech Leading to Police Station Attack
Protests Erupt in Manipur over Arrests of Village Volunteers