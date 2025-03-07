Customs Bust: Mumbai Women Caught Smuggling Ganja

In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Cochin International Airport arrested two women from Mumbai for allegedly smuggling dried hybrid ganja valued at Rs 44 lakh. The arrest occurred following their arrival on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.

Authorities reported that they seized one and a half kilograms of the illicit substance from the passengers. However, further identifying details about the women or additional specifics about the case were not disclosed.

The incident has prompted a detailed investigation as officials work to uncover the breadth and connections of this smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)