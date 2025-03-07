Left Menu

Missing Indian Workers Found Safe in Israel

Ten Indian workers, initially reported missing, have been located in the West Bank and safely brought back to Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the situation with Israeli assistance. The Indian embassy remains engaged with Israeli authorities to ensure the workers' safety and investigate the circumstances of their disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:33 IST
Missing Indian Workers Found Safe in Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Indian nationals who had been missing were successfully located in the West Bank and returned safely to Israel, according to a Friday announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed that collaborative efforts with Israeli authorities led to the discovery of the workers. He stated, 'They were located in the West Bank and brought back to Israel. Investigations are underway to determine how they ended up in the West Bank.'

Jaiswal also emphasized that the Indian embassy is in continuous communication with Israeli authorities, prioritizing the workers' safety and welfare. 'Our embassy is actively working with Israel to safeguard these individuals. All 10 workers are now in Israel and are being well looked after,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025