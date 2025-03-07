Missing Indian Workers Found Safe in Israel

Ten Indian nationals who had been missing were successfully located in the West Bank and returned safely to Israel, according to a Friday announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed that collaborative efforts with Israeli authorities led to the discovery of the workers. He stated, 'They were located in the West Bank and brought back to Israel. Investigations are underway to determine how they ended up in the West Bank.'

Jaiswal also emphasized that the Indian embassy is in continuous communication with Israeli authorities, prioritizing the workers' safety and welfare. 'Our embassy is actively working with Israel to safeguard these individuals. All 10 workers are now in Israel and are being well looked after,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)