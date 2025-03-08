New Leadership Amid Haiti's Crisis: A Call for Unity
Fritz Alphonse Jean takes leadership of Haiti's transitional presidential council, as the nation battles persistent gang violence. Jean emphasizes unity, describing the situation as a 'war.' The council, collaborating with the Prime Minister, aims to stabilize the country and prepare for 2026 elections.
Haiti's move towards stability saw a pivotal leadership change on Friday as Fritz Alphonse Jean was sworn in as the new leader of the transitional presidential council. Amid the backdrop of escalation in gang violence, Jean replaces Leslie Voltaire, taking charge with a strong call for unity.
Addressing the ongoing crisis, Jean referred to the current situation as 'a war' and urged Haitian citizens to unite in confronting the security threats. The transitional council is tasked with governing alongside Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and organizing upcoming general elections, slated for February 2026.
Compounding the challenge, the UN reports that gangs control 85% of Port-au-Prince, posing significant obstacles despite the UN-backed Kenyan mission's efforts. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed additional support measures, as this year's death toll has surpassed that of last year, underscoring the severity of the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golf's Path to Unity: Tiger Woods, President Trump, and PGA Tour's Vision
Key Tribal Elections Underway in Meghalaya's KHADC and JHADC
Indian Options Conclave 6.0: Traders Mahakumbh Set to Energize Stock Trading Community
Controversy Erupts Over USAID Funding for Indian Elections
Unity Urged Amid Manipur Crisis