Columbia University Faces Backlash as Federal Grants are Withdrawn Over Antisemitism Concerns

The Trump administration withdrew $400 million in federal grants from Columbia University, alleging failure to counter antisemitism on campus. Despite investigations and a new disciplinary committee, the government deemed Columbia's efforts insufficient. This move is part of broader scrutiny toward universities amid rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:06 IST
The Trump administration has announced the withdrawal of $400 million in federal grants from Columbia University, citing the institution's failure to adequately address antisemitism on campus. The decision follows heightened federal scrutiny of Columbia amidst protests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The move, disclosed five days after a federal review of the university's contracts, comes as a potential blow to Columbia, which is now examining which projects and research may be affected. Despite establishing a new disciplinary committee and intensifying its efforts to curb antisemitism, Columbia's actions have been deemed insufficient by the government.

While Columbia pledges to work with the government to rectify the situation, critics like the New York Civil Liberties Union view the government's actions as an unconstitutional suppression of free speech. The university remains a focal point in the national debate over pro-Palestinian advocacy, student rights, and federal funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

