In a tragic development, Russian forces launched an assault on the town of Dobropillia in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to fifteen others. This was confirmed by Vadym Filatov, the regional governor, on the Telegram messaging app on Friday night.

Filatov disclosed that the attack involved three night-time strikes on the town, which is situated north of Pokrovsk—a significant area in Russia's ongoing military advance through eastern Ukraine. The strikes are part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to assert dominance in the region.

Early reports suggest that four high-rise apartment buildings sustained damage during the assault. The attack has added to the growing tally of violence in the region as the military conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)