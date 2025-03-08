Left Menu

Tragic Strike: Russian Assault on Dobropillia

Russian forces attacked Dobropillia, eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 15, according to regional governor Vadym Filatov. The night-time strikes targeted high-rise apartments, marking another focal point in Russia's eastward push.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:24 IST
In a tragic development, Russian forces launched an assault on the town of Dobropillia in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to fifteen others. This was confirmed by Vadym Filatov, the regional governor, on the Telegram messaging app on Friday night.

Filatov disclosed that the attack involved three night-time strikes on the town, which is situated north of Pokrovsk—a significant area in Russia's ongoing military advance through eastern Ukraine. The strikes are part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to assert dominance in the region.

Early reports suggest that four high-rise apartment buildings sustained damage during the assault. The attack has added to the growing tally of violence in the region as the military conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate.

