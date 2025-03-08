Left Menu

Syria's Struggle: Rising Insurgency Challenges New Regime

Syrian security forces are confronting a new insurgency by Alawite fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad, resulting in significant casualties. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vows to hold perpetrators accountable. The violence tests al-Sharaa's administration amid ongoing sanctions, regional security challenges, and international diplomatic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:28 IST
Syria's Struggle: Rising Insurgency Challenges New Regime

Syrian security forces engaged in fierce battles to suppress a budding insurgency led by Alawite fighters with allegiance to Bashar al-Assad. In two days of intense violence, over 180 people have reportedly died, posing a significant threat to the new Islamist-led government.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, addressing the unrest, vowed to pursue those responsible for assaults on civilians. He emphasized efforts to bring remnants of the Assad regime to justice, stating any loose weapons would be seized, reinforcing state control over military arms.

The violent clashes have tested the administration's resolve, as it faces the dual challenge of securing international support to lift U.S. sanctions and addressing regional security threats. This escalates tensions and raises concerns over the effectiveness of al-Sharaa's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025