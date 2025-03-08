Syria's Struggle: Rising Insurgency Challenges New Regime

Syrian security forces engaged in fierce battles to suppress a budding insurgency led by Alawite fighters with allegiance to Bashar al-Assad. In two days of intense violence, over 180 people have reportedly died, posing a significant threat to the new Islamist-led government.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, addressing the unrest, vowed to pursue those responsible for assaults on civilians. He emphasized efforts to bring remnants of the Assad regime to justice, stating any loose weapons would be seized, reinforcing state control over military arms.

The violent clashes have tested the administration's resolve, as it faces the dual challenge of securing international support to lift U.S. sanctions and addressing regional security threats. This escalates tensions and raises concerns over the effectiveness of al-Sharaa's leadership.

