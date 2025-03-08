In a tragic escalation of violence, Russian forces launched a series of deadly strikes on the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillia late Friday, leaving four residents dead and 18 injured. The attack marks a critical point in Russia's ongoing military campaign in eastern Ukraine, as reported by Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

Governor Filashkin updated his initial report of five fatalities to four as emergency crews rushed to the damaged high-rise buildings in the town, which lies north of Pokrovsk. This area has become a focal point of intensified fighting, as Russian troops steadily advance westward in an attempt to seize control of the Donbas region.

The violence extended beyond Dobropillia, with Donetsk prosecutors reporting additional casualties across various towns and villages. The unrest has also reached the southern port city of Odesa, where relentless drone attacks have targeted crucial energy infrastructure, exacerbating the city's precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)