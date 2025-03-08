Left Menu

Devastation in Dobropillia: Russian Strikes Heighten Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces launched devastating strikes on Dobropillia, Ukraine, resulting in four deaths and 18 injuries. The attack is part of a larger offensive in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Nearby towns are also affected as emergency crews respond and residents are urged to evacuate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:21 IST
Devastation in Dobropillia: Russian Strikes Heighten Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

In a tragic escalation of violence, Russian forces launched a series of deadly strikes on the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillia late Friday, leaving four residents dead and 18 injured. The attack marks a critical point in Russia's ongoing military campaign in eastern Ukraine, as reported by Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

Governor Filashkin updated his initial report of five fatalities to four as emergency crews rushed to the damaged high-rise buildings in the town, which lies north of Pokrovsk. This area has become a focal point of intensified fighting, as Russian troops steadily advance westward in an attempt to seize control of the Donbas region.

The violence extended beyond Dobropillia, with Donetsk prosecutors reporting additional casualties across various towns and villages. The unrest has also reached the southern port city of Odesa, where relentless drone attacks have targeted crucial energy infrastructure, exacerbating the city's precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025