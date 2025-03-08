Debate Over Nitrogen Gas Execution Method in Louisiana

In a landmark case, Jessie Hoffman Jr., an inmate on Louisiana's death row, has urged the court to replace the scheduled execution via nitrogen gas with a method he deems more humane.

His attorneys have raised concerns about the controversial nitrogen hypoxia method, citing constitutional and religious grounds. They argue that these executions, as seen in Alabama, induce panic and exacerbate his PTSD and claustrophobia.

Louisiana's legal system is under scrutiny as it reevaluates execution protocol amid ongoing debates, echoing Alabama's approach under pressure to fulfill justice for victims' families.

