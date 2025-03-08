Horrific Night by Hampi: A Tale of Assault and Tragedy
Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped near Hampi. Three male tourists with them were assaulted, one of whom died. The police have named suspects and are investigating. This violent incident highlights the dangers tourists face. Efforts are focused on capturing the perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident near Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped while stargazing, police confirmed on Saturday.
Three accompanying male tourists were also attacked, and one was found dead. Police identified suspects are on the run, following the Thursday night assault near the Tungabhadra Canal.
The case has raised concerns about tourist safety, as efforts by the police, who have formed six teams, intensify to apprehend the alleged attackers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aditya Pancholi's 2005 Assault Sentence Modified by Mumbai Court
Mumbai court upholds conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in 2005 parking assault case but says not required to serve jail term.
Language Clash in Belagavi: Bus Conductor Assaulted
Delhi Teacher Accused of Assault on Young Student
Actor Aditya Pancholi's Assault Case: Jail Term Modified to Probation