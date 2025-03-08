Horrific Night by Hampi: A Tale of Assault and Tragedy

In a shocking incident near Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped while stargazing, police confirmed on Saturday.

Three accompanying male tourists were also attacked, and one was found dead. Police identified suspects are on the run, following the Thursday night assault near the Tungabhadra Canal.

The case has raised concerns about tourist safety, as efforts by the police, who have formed six teams, intensify to apprehend the alleged attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)