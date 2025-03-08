Left Menu

Horrific Night by Hampi: A Tale of Assault and Tragedy

Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped near Hampi. Three male tourists with them were assaulted, one of whom died. The police have named suspects and are investigating. This violent incident highlights the dangers tourists face. Efforts are focused on capturing the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident near Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped while stargazing, police confirmed on Saturday.

Three accompanying male tourists were also attacked, and one was found dead. Police identified suspects are on the run, following the Thursday night assault near the Tungabhadra Canal.

The case has raised concerns about tourist safety, as efforts by the police, who have formed six teams, intensify to apprehend the alleged attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

