Clash at India-Bangladesh Border: Smuggling Attempt Leaves One Dead

A violent clash occurred at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, resulting in the death of a Bangladeshi national and injury to a BSF jawan. The Border Security Force thwarted a smuggling attempt, where miscreants attacked Indian forces. Non-lethal measures failed, leading to defensive gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A daring smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border turned deadly as Indian Border Security Forces confronted cross-border miscreants early Friday morning. The incident culminated in the death of a Bangladeshi individual and left a BSF jawan with significant injuries.

According to the BSF spokesperson, a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi nationals illegally crossed the border near Khalpara village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. These individuals linked up with local miscreants to smuggle cattle and contraband into India.

The confrontation escalated when the BSF patrol, after unsuccessful attempts to disperse the group with non-lethal ammunition, faced aggression from the miscreants. Forced to defend, one jawan resorted to gunfire, causing the smugglers to flee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

