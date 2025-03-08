Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Kursk Villages Amid Continued Strife

Russian troops have regained control over the villages of Viktorovka, Nikolaevka, and Staraya Sorochina in the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces. The report, released by TASS news agency, cites the defense ministry. Ukrainian forces had briefly seized the area last August, leading to ongoing confrontations.

In a strategic military move, Russian troops have successfully regained control of the villages of Viktorovka, Nikolaevka, and Staraya Sorochina in the western Kursk region. This information was confirmed by the TASS state news agency, which cited the country's defense ministry on Saturday.

The retaking of these villages is part of an ongoing battle since August, when Ukrainian forces made a swift advance into Russian territory, capturing a significant portion of land. Despite these developments, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the current situation on the ground.

The Russian army's efforts to drive out Ukrainian troops highlight the continuing volatility in the region as both sides strive for strategic advantage. The defense ministry's recent announcement marks a significant moment in the months-long conflict.

