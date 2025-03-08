Left Menu

Debate Sparks Over Alleged Land Allotment to Sri Lankan Cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Ahmad Dar stated that the government has no knowledge of former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan receiving land in the territory without cost. The issue was raised in the legislative assembly, with legislators seeking clarification on the land allotment procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:52 IST
Debate Sparks Over Alleged Land Allotment to Sri Lankan Cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir as minister Javed Ahmad Dar announced on Saturday that the government lacks information about a report suggesting free land allotment to ex-Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's company. The controversial issue was brought to light during a session in the legislative assembly.

The allegations, raised by CPI (M) legislator M Y Tarigami and Congress head G A Mir, were based on unconfirmed reports that claimed Ceylon Beverages, linked to Muralitharan, was awarded 25.75 acres for a massive industrial project. The legislators pushed for a thorough investigation into the legitimacy of the land deal.

Dar emphasized that the matter falls under the purview of the revenue department and reassured that an inquiry would be conducted. Meanwhile, he updated on the PMAY land allocation scheme, reporting that 498 families had benefited, with additional cases pending verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025