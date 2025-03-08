Debate Sparks Over Alleged Land Allotment to Sri Lankan Cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir

A political storm has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir as minister Javed Ahmad Dar announced on Saturday that the government lacks information about a report suggesting free land allotment to ex-Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's company. The controversial issue was brought to light during a session in the legislative assembly.

The allegations, raised by CPI (M) legislator M Y Tarigami and Congress head G A Mir, were based on unconfirmed reports that claimed Ceylon Beverages, linked to Muralitharan, was awarded 25.75 acres for a massive industrial project. The legislators pushed for a thorough investigation into the legitimacy of the land deal.

Dar emphasized that the matter falls under the purview of the revenue department and reassured that an inquiry would be conducted. Meanwhile, he updated on the PMAY land allocation scheme, reporting that 498 families had benefited, with additional cases pending verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)