At least 14 individuals lost their lives as Russian missile and drone assaults targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia and a settlement in the Kharkiv region. Among those perished were five children, with a total of 37 people wounded, according to reports from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The attack, involving ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, severely damaged infrastructure in Dobropillia, with eight multi-storey buildings and 30 vehicles affected. Separately, three civilians died in another drone strike in the northeast Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reiterated the need for robust sanctions against Russia as strikes indicate ongoing aggressive intentions.

This escalation follows the U.S. suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, hindering its defense capabilities. In contrast, Russia continues its efforts to reclaim territories and suppress Ukrainian forces, as noted in the ongoing military confrontations in regions like Kursk. Both countries remain locked in fierce combat despite international calls for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)