Destruction and Defiance: Ukraine Under Siege

Recent Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia resulted in 14 deaths, including five children, and 37 injuries. The Ukrainian government criticizes Russia's ongoing aggression and the halt in U.S. aid. Active hostilities persist as military forces engage in intense battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:22 IST
At least 14 individuals lost their lives as Russian missile and drone assaults targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia and a settlement in the Kharkiv region. Among those perished were five children, with a total of 37 people wounded, according to reports from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The attack, involving ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, severely damaged infrastructure in Dobropillia, with eight multi-storey buildings and 30 vehicles affected. Separately, three civilians died in another drone strike in the northeast Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reiterated the need for robust sanctions against Russia as strikes indicate ongoing aggressive intentions.

This escalation follows the U.S. suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, hindering its defense capabilities. In contrast, Russia continues its efforts to reclaim territories and suppress Ukrainian forces, as noted in the ongoing military confrontations in regions like Kursk. Both countries remain locked in fierce combat despite international calls for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

