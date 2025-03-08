Crackdown on Unauthorized Mining in Budgam: Private Firm Fined Rs 80 Lakh
A private company in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was fined Rs 80 lakh for unauthorized mining activities at Shaliganaga Nalla. The issue arose after a social media video exposed the illegal extraction. This prompted the Deputy Chief Minister to address the Legislative Assembly, leading to formal penalties and machinery seizure.
In a significant development within Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary announced consequential actions against unauthorized mining practices in Budgam district. A private company, Messrs NKC Projects Private Limited, faced an Rs 80 lakh fine following investigations into unlawful extraction activities.
The issue gained momentum when Khan Sahab MLA, Safiud-Din-Bhat, brought it to light during a Legislative Assembly session. A crucial video circulated on social media, exposing the breaches, compelled the Budgam mineral officer to conduct thorough investigations, which confirmed the offenses.
The report, submitted by the directorate of geology and mining, led to a decisive response, including the teams deputized to the site and legal notices mandating the cessation of unauthorized operations. Seizure of deployed machinery further emphasized strict enforcement against violations.
