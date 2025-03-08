Women in Charge: Gujarat's Historic 'Lakhpati Didi' Security Milestone

In a landmark move coinciding with International Women's Day, over 1.5 lakh women assembled in a Gujarat village for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative on Saturday, where all security arrangements were administered by female police personnel. This unprecedented step in India's policing history witnessed 2,500 women officers ensuring smooth proceedings.

The event took place in Vansi Borsi village, Navsari district, marking the first instance in the nation where the complete security setup at such a high-profile event was managed solely by women law enforcement. These officers, ranging from constables to higher-ranked officials, were responsible for every security measure, from Modi's arrival to his departure.

State Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the initiative, calling it a milestone for India and beyond, highlighting the pivotal role women play in maintaining Gujarat's safety and security. This initiative demonstrated the growing influence and empowerment of women in India's law and order sector.

