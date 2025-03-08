Left Menu

Women in Charge: Gujarat's Historic 'Lakhpati Didi' Security Milestone

Over 1.5 lakh women gathered in Gujarat for PM Modi's 'Lakhpati Didi' programme, where security was ensured by an all-women police force. This initiative marked a significant step for female empowerment in the country's law enforcement, aligning with International Women's Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navsari | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move coinciding with International Women's Day, over 1.5 lakh women assembled in a Gujarat village for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative on Saturday, where all security arrangements were administered by female police personnel. This unprecedented step in India's policing history witnessed 2,500 women officers ensuring smooth proceedings.

The event took place in Vansi Borsi village, Navsari district, marking the first instance in the nation where the complete security setup at such a high-profile event was managed solely by women law enforcement. These officers, ranging from constables to higher-ranked officials, were responsible for every security measure, from Modi's arrival to his departure.

State Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the initiative, calling it a milestone for India and beyond, highlighting the pivotal role women play in maintaining Gujarat's safety and security. This initiative demonstrated the growing influence and empowerment of women in India's law and order sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

