Assam Police's Vigilant Border Watch: Illegal Entry Thwarted

A Bangladeshi man trying to enter India illegally was apprehended by Assam Police and sent back across the border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police's strong anti-infiltration strategy. Over 310 infiltrators have been turned back in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi national was intercepted while attempting to cross into India illegally, announced Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. He revealed that the individual was promptly returned to Bangladesh by the Assam Police.

Although the specific location of the arrest was not disclosed, Sarma emphasized that Assam Police's steadfast efforts are successfully maintaining border security. Sharing updates on social media, Sarma applauded the police's commitment to keeping infiltration at bay.

In a continued crackdown on illegal entries, over 310 would-be infiltrators have been sent back by Assam Police in the last few months, highlighting the state's dedication to securing its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

