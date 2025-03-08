Syria's Coastal Chaos: Violence, Sectarian Strife, and a Humanitarian Crisis

Gunmen and security forces tied to Syria's Islamist rulers have reportedly claimed the lives of over 340 individuals, including women and children from the Alawite minority, in recent days in the coastal region. This has been reported as the deadliest episode in years, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Violence erupted in the regions of Jableh and Baniyas following insurgencies tied to former President Bashar al-Assad. Syrian security confirmed the deaths of several officers and acknowledged some violations during the operations, attributing them to chaos among civilians and fighters.

Efforts to stabilize the coastal region are underway, but questions arise regarding the Islamist authority's governance. The humanitarian fallout continues, with thousands displaced and several villages reportedly witnessing further violence overnight.

