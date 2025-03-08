VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised strong objections to the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to use temple funds for state-sponsored schemes. Bajrang Lal Bagda, the VHP's central general secretary, called it an 'attack' on Hindu temples and declared that such actions would not be tolerated.

Addressing a state meeting in Chamunda near Dharamshala, Bagda announced that a blueprint for a fierce agitation would be developed to push for the retraction of this contentious law. The notification by the government directed temple trusts to contribute to schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna.

Bagda questioned the secular claims of financially strapped governments, questioning why only Hindu temples face encroachment. He demanded that more than 35 temples in Himachal Pradesh currently under government acquisition be handed back to the Hindu community.

