Left Menu

VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal

The VHP vigorously opposed the Himachal Pradesh government's directive to use temple funds for government schemes. Bajrang Lal Bagda, the VHP's central general secretary, condemned the move as an attack on Hindu temples and announced plans for a strong protest demanding the immediate withdrawal of the legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:18 IST
VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised strong objections to the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to use temple funds for state-sponsored schemes. Bajrang Lal Bagda, the VHP's central general secretary, called it an 'attack' on Hindu temples and declared that such actions would not be tolerated.

Addressing a state meeting in Chamunda near Dharamshala, Bagda announced that a blueprint for a fierce agitation would be developed to push for the retraction of this contentious law. The notification by the government directed temple trusts to contribute to schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna.

Bagda questioned the secular claims of financially strapped governments, questioning why only Hindu temples face encroachment. He demanded that more than 35 temples in Himachal Pradesh currently under government acquisition be handed back to the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025