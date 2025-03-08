Tragic Accident: Man Dies Under JCB Machine in Latur

A 50-year-old man, Madhav Kamble, tragically lost his life in Maharashtra's Latur district after being accidentally run over by his own JCB machine. The incident occurred during a well-digging operation in Nagalgaon village, Udgir tehsil.

The accident took place around 3 pm on Saturday when Kamble inadvertently stepped into the path of the JCB's crawling track wheels, resulting in severe injuries. Head Constable Gajanan Jagtap reported the incident after visiting the scene.

Kamble's body has been transported to Udgir General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as authorities continue to investigate the unfortunate event. The incident leaves a void in the local community and highlights ongoing safety challenges in operating heavy machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)