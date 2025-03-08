IT Union Calls for Action: Stricter Labour Laws and Work-Life Balance Demanded

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union is mobilizing IT workers for a mass protest on March 9, demanding stronger enforcement of labor laws and a balanced work-life structure.

The union argues that excessive work hours and inadequate overtime compensation are plaguing the industry, with employees often required to be on-call beyond their contracted hours.

Despite prior meetings and demonstrations, the government has yet to make significant strides in regulating working conditions, prompting this latest rally to push for immediate action and accountability in the IT sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)