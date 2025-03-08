IT Union Calls for Action: Stricter Labour Laws and Work-Life Balance Demanded
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union is organizing a protest on March 9 to demand stricter enforcement of labor laws and better work-life balance in the IT sector. Concerns include excessive working hours, lack of overtime pay, and the necessity for employees to be available beyond official hours.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union is mobilizing IT workers for a mass protest on March 9, demanding stronger enforcement of labor laws and a balanced work-life structure.
The union argues that excessive work hours and inadequate overtime compensation are plaguing the industry, with employees often required to be on-call beyond their contracted hours.
Despite prior meetings and demonstrations, the government has yet to make significant strides in regulating working conditions, prompting this latest rally to push for immediate action and accountability in the IT sector.
