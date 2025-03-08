Left Menu

Mystery in the Hills: Trio's Tragic End Near J&K Waterfall

The bodies of a teenager and his two relatives were found near a waterfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, days after going missing during a wedding event. Initial investigations suggest no terror involvement. The cause of death remains unknown pending a postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:39 IST
In a tragic discovery, the bodies of three individuals, including a teenager, were found near a waterfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. This grim finding comes three days after they were reported missing from a family wedding.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Varun Singh, his uncle Yogesh Singh, and his maternal uncle Darshan Singh. A joint search operation by law enforcement and the Army, utilizing drones, located the bodies in Ishu Nallah. Despite the challenging terrain, authorities managed to retrieve them, ruling out any indications of a terror attack.

These events unfolded against a backdrop of regional tension, highlighted by a BJP legislator who raised concerns in the local assembly. The investigation continues as the community awaits clarity on this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

