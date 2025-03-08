Mystery in the Hills: Trio's Tragic End Near J&K Waterfall

In a tragic discovery, the bodies of three individuals, including a teenager, were found near a waterfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. This grim finding comes three days after they were reported missing from a family wedding.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Varun Singh, his uncle Yogesh Singh, and his maternal uncle Darshan Singh. A joint search operation by law enforcement and the Army, utilizing drones, located the bodies in Ishu Nallah. Despite the challenging terrain, authorities managed to retrieve them, ruling out any indications of a terror attack.

These events unfolded against a backdrop of regional tension, highlighted by a BJP legislator who raised concerns in the local assembly. The investigation continues as the community awaits clarity on this heartbreaking incident.

