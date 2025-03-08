Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Newark: Officer Killed, Another Critically Wounded

A tragic shooting incident in Newark left one police officer dead and another critically injured. The gunfire erupted on a busy street, sending officers rushing into action. The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Officials express deep condolences and emphasize the sacrifices police officers face.

A police officer was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting incident in Newark Friday evening. The authorities reported a chaotic scene with numerous gunshots and officers racing down a busy street.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the two officers were shot at around 6:37 pm at Broadway and Carteret. Both were taken to University Hospital, where one officer remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing, with no details on suspects or arrests available as of Saturday.

Police unions confirmed the death of one officer, while the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association noted that the other officer is in critical condition. Governor Phil Murphy visited the hospital, acknowledging the night's difficulties for the officers and their families. State Attorney General Matthew Platkin highlighted the sacrifices police officers endure in his formal statement.

