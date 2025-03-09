Revenge and Tragedy: The Murder That Shook Delhi
In Delhi, four men were arrested for the murder of Hritik, a 20-year-old. Revenge motivated the crime after Hritik allegedly humiliated the sister of one of the accused. The murder took place in Kailash Colony, and all accused have confessed after police investigations.
In a chilling narrative of revenge, Delhi police have arrested four men for the alleged murder of 20-year-old Hritik. The incident reportedly stemmed from personal animosities, particularly concerning Hritik's relationship with the sister of one of the accused.
Found in the remote bushes of a Delhi Development Authority land plot in Kailash Colony, Hritik's body bore severe injuries, with signs suggesting attempts to conceal his identity. The accusation follows a confrontation between Hritik and Shivam, one of the accused, exacerbated by the former's elopement and alleged maltreatment of Shivam's sister.
On the fateful night, the four men allegedly plied Hritik with drinks, leading him to an isolated location where the murder transpired. The accused have confessed, and crucial evidence, including the murder weapon, has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing, providing further insight into the circumstances of this shocking crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
