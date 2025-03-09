Left Menu

Revenge and Tragedy: The Murder That Shook Delhi

In Delhi, four men were arrested for the murder of Hritik, a 20-year-old. Revenge motivated the crime after Hritik allegedly humiliated the sister of one of the accused. The murder took place in Kailash Colony, and all accused have confessed after police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:23 IST
Revenge and Tragedy: The Murder That Shook Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling narrative of revenge, Delhi police have arrested four men for the alleged murder of 20-year-old Hritik. The incident reportedly stemmed from personal animosities, particularly concerning Hritik's relationship with the sister of one of the accused.

Found in the remote bushes of a Delhi Development Authority land plot in Kailash Colony, Hritik's body bore severe injuries, with signs suggesting attempts to conceal his identity. The accusation follows a confrontation between Hritik and Shivam, one of the accused, exacerbated by the former's elopement and alleged maltreatment of Shivam's sister.

On the fateful night, the four men allegedly plied Hritik with drinks, leading him to an isolated location where the murder transpired. The accused have confessed, and crucial evidence, including the murder weapon, has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing, providing further insight into the circumstances of this shocking crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025