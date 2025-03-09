Left Menu

Kidnapped: Colombia's Law Enforcement Crisis

Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the kidnapping of 29 law enforcement officers by supporters of the Carlos Patiño group. The group, consisting of dissidents from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, attacked the El Plateado region. President Gustavo Petro has threatened military intervention if they aren't released soon.

In a shocking development over the weekend, Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke out against the kidnapping of 29 law enforcement officers in the country's southwest region. The officers fell victim to a violent attack in the El Plateado region on Friday.

The assault has been attributed to supporters of the armed group Carlos Patiño, known for its dissidents from the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who rejected the 2016 peace agreement. Minister Sánchez affirmed that while the captives remain in good physical health, they are confined to a specified area.

Amidst heightened tensions, Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stern warning on Friday, announcing the potential use of military force should the abducted individuals not be freed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

