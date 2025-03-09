Colombian Hostage Crisis: Swift Resolution in El Plateado

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez reported on Saturday the successful liberation of 29 law enforcement officers who were recently kidnapped in the southwest region of the country. Among those freed were 28 police officers and one soldier, who had been seized on Thursday during a violent assault in the El Plateado region.

Sánchez expressed gratitude to the local community for their role in mediating the situation and advocating for the release of the hostages. The attack was attributed to backers of the Carlos Patiño group, a faction of dissidents from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who abstained from the 2016 peace accord with the government.

On the social media platform X, Sánchez assured that "Justice will do its thing." Earlier, on W radio, he had conveyed that the kidnapped individuals were in stable physical condition, had access to food, and could move within a restricted area.

