Colombian Hostage Crisis: Swift Resolution in El Plateado

29 law enforcement officers in Colombia, kidnapped by armed dissidents, have been released. The incident, occurring in El Plateado, ended after local community mediation. The attackers were identified as supporters of the Carlos Patiño group, linked to former dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagota | Updated: 09-03-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 03:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez reported on Saturday the successful liberation of 29 law enforcement officers who were recently kidnapped in the southwest region of the country. Among those freed were 28 police officers and one soldier, who had been seized on Thursday during a violent assault in the El Plateado region.

Sánchez expressed gratitude to the local community for their role in mediating the situation and advocating for the release of the hostages. The attack was attributed to backers of the Carlos Patiño group, a faction of dissidents from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who abstained from the 2016 peace accord with the government.

On the social media platform X, Sánchez assured that "Justice will do its thing." Earlier, on W radio, he had conveyed that the kidnapped individuals were in stable physical condition, had access to food, and could move within a restricted area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

