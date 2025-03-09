Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Betting Racket

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an unauthorized betting network operating in Govindpuri, apprehending 11 suspects, including the ringleader, Ashok Kumar, commonly known as Kale.

Kale, age 55, orchestrated the illicit activities with the help of his son Sanju and nephew Rohit Gulati. The group conducted operations from two separate locations in Govindpuri, focusing on betting on numbers for various games, with Kale directly managing the wagers to avoid intermediary complications.

Authorities carried out raids after an anonymous tip-off on March 4, uncovering individuals actively placing bets. Besides arresting the involved persons, police confiscated approximately 83,000 in cash and various related assets. Kale revealed during questioning that he resorted to betting after incurring financial setbacks in his departmental store business history, with prior offenses under the Excise and Gambling Act.

