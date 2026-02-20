Left Menu

Prince Andrew Arrested: Royal Scandal Over Gov Docs Sent to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother, was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest is a significant event involving a senior royal. The royal family expressed support for the legal process while the public remains captivated by the unfolding situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:04 IST
Prince Andrew Arrested: Royal Scandal Over Gov Docs Sent to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was taken into police custody on charges of alleged misconduct in public office for reportedly sending confidential government documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein. He spent the day being questioned by Thames Valley Police before being released under investigation.

This arrest marks an unprecedented event for the royal family as a senior royal faces legal scrutiny. King Charles publicly expressed deep concern over the allegations but affirmed the monarchy's full cooperation with authorities, stating, 'The law must take its course.'

Further complicating matters, Mountbatten-Windsor, who was forced to resign from royal duties due to his connections with Epstein, faces ongoing investigations, including a separate probe into an alleged trafficking case in Britain. The scandal continues to grip both the British public and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026