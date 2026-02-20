Prince Andrew Arrested: Royal Scandal Over Gov Docs Sent to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was taken into police custody on charges of alleged misconduct in public office for reportedly sending confidential government documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein. He spent the day being questioned by Thames Valley Police before being released under investigation.

This arrest marks an unprecedented event for the royal family as a senior royal faces legal scrutiny. King Charles publicly expressed deep concern over the allegations but affirmed the monarchy's full cooperation with authorities, stating, 'The law must take its course.'

Further complicating matters, Mountbatten-Windsor, who was forced to resign from royal duties due to his connections with Epstein, faces ongoing investigations, including a separate probe into an alleged trafficking case in Britain. The scandal continues to grip both the British public and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)