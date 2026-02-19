Left Menu

Ex-Husband Arrested in Gruesome Murder of Pregnant Software Professional

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant ex-wife, a software professional, in Hyderabad. The accused, who had grudges against her due to past issues, attacked her at her residence. Following the complaint from the victim’s second husband, the accused was taken into custody and remanded.

Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:28 IST
Ex-Husband Arrested in Gruesome Murder of Pregnant Software Professional
  Country:
  • India

In a shocking crime, a man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his pregnant ex-wife, a software professional, in Hyderabad. The tragic incident unfolded when the accused broke into her home and attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death on the spot, police reported.

The victim, who had recently remarried, had initially filed domestic violence charges against the accused, prompting a series of legal confrontations between them. Following a complaint from the victim's current husband, local authorities quickly apprehended the suspect and charged him with murder.

The accused, having struggled with the aftermath of his divorce and the legal dispute, harbored unresolved resentment. Unable to return to Canada, he resided in Telangana, where his frustrations and perceived grievances escalated into this deadly act. The accused is now in judicial custody, awaiting trial for his actions, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

