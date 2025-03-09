Hamas and U.S. Engage in Unprecedented Talks Over American Hostage

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler held direct talks with Hamas leaders focusing on the release of American-Israeli dual national Edan Alexander, who is being held in Gaza. This marked a rare negotiation for Washington with a group it officially deems a terrorist organization.

Hamas, through its political adviser Taher Al-Nono, confirmed several meetings in Qatar aimed at discussing Alexander's release under a broader phased agreement to resolve the Israel-Hamas war. The meetings underscore the current U.S. administration's prioritization of freeing the last known American hostage in Gaza.

The discussions indicate a shift in U.S. policy and show signs of potential progress in ceasefire negotiations. Both Hamas and Israel are preparing for the next stages of talks, as mediators seek to extend a fragile truce that began in January.

