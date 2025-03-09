Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: ANTF Intercepts Morphine Smuggler in Barabanki

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) nabbed a drug peddler and confiscated morphine valued at Rs 1.5 crore in Barabanki district. Fayaz, alias Munna Tailor, was caught with 1.5 kilograms of the drug. He is linked to notorious smuggler Jaipal. Investigations into the smuggling network continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 09-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 16:04 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an alleged drug peddler in Barabanki district, seizing morphine worth Rs 1.5 crore. The bust took place when ANTF members intercepted an autorickshaw on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road.

Deputy Superintendent P Beenu Singh reported that 1.5 kilograms of morphine was discovered inside the vehicle, which was parked near an unoccupied property in Kotwali's KD Singh Babu Stadium vicinity. The suspect, identified as Fayaz or Munna Tailor, hails from Barabanki, Singh noted. The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore internationally, she added.

During questioning, Fayaz admitted his affiliation with notorious local smuggler Jaipal and confessed to using his newly acquired autorickshaw for carrying out drug deliveries from Bhanmau in Barabanki to Kamta in Lucknow. Authorities are currently investigating the broader smuggling operations and continue to pursue further leads, Singh explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

