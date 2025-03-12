Ashish Sood's Commitment to Janakpuri: A Minister's Mission to Resolve Decade-Long Issues

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood dedicated a day to visiting his Janakpuri constituency, immersing himself in discussions with residents to address pressing issues. With a focus on water supply, sewage systems, and neglected infrastructure, Sood emphasized his commitment to solving decade-long problems that have burdened the community.

Sood expressed his determination to resolve these challenges, affirming, 'As an MLA, it is my duty to understand and act upon the community's concerns.' Engaging directly with shopkeepers and residents, Sood evaluated the neighborhood's infrastructural state and mapped out strategies for improvement.

In a touching encounter, Sood met with an elderly woman struggling to obtain her deceased son's pension, pledging immediate support. He assured her of timely pension delivery for both herself and her widowed daughter-in-law. Sood directed local officials to expedite solutions, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare of Janakpuri's citizens.

