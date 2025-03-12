Left Menu

Devastating Missile Strike Shakes Kryvyi Rih

A missile attack by Russia on Kryvyi Rih resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman and a fire at an infrastructure site. The incident, reported by Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak, also injured at least two people, according to local official Oleksandr Vilkul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:52 IST
Devastating Missile Strike Shakes Kryvyi Rih
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly missile strike targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih, leading to the tragic death of a 47-year-old woman, regional authorities confirmed.

The Dnirpopetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, announced the attack also sparked a significant fire at a crucial infrastructure facility.

Additionally, two people sustained injuries, as per local official Oleksandr Vilkul via the Telegram app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025