Devastating Missile Strike Shakes Kryvyi Rih

A deadly missile strike targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih, leading to the tragic death of a 47-year-old woman, regional authorities confirmed.

The Dnirpopetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, announced the attack also sparked a significant fire at a crucial infrastructure facility.

Additionally, two people sustained injuries, as per local official Oleksandr Vilkul via the Telegram app.

(With inputs from agencies.)