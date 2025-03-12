Devastating Missile Strike Shakes Kryvyi Rih
A missile attack by Russia on Kryvyi Rih resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman and a fire at an infrastructure site. The incident, reported by Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak, also injured at least two people, according to local official Oleksandr Vilkul.
A deadly missile strike targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih, leading to the tragic death of a 47-year-old woman, regional authorities confirmed.
The Dnirpopetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, announced the attack also sparked a significant fire at a crucial infrastructure facility.
Additionally, two people sustained injuries, as per local official Oleksandr Vilkul via the Telegram app.
