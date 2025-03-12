Cuba Awaits U.S. Migration Talks as Deportation Looms
Cuba has not discussed migration issues with the Trump administration, though the U.S. plans a crackdown impacting many Cuban migrants. Preparations to revoke legal status for over 500,000 migrants are underway. Cuba points to longstanding agreements, expressing concern over potential mass deportations without dialogue.
Cuba has yet to discuss migration with the Trump administration, according to Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, even as the U.S. continues with an extensive immigration crackdown. This could potentially leave many Cubans at risk of deportation.
The Trump administration plans to revoke legal status from approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who entered the U.S. legally under temporary parole programs initiated under former President Joe Biden. The initiative forms part of a broader agenda to terminate Biden's parole programs, which allowed about 1.8 million migrants into the U.S.
Cuba has not been approached regarding migration or potential deportation increases, according to de Cossio in an interview. Existing accords permit Cuba to accept deportees but do not envisage large scale deportations of initially lawfully admitted Cubans. A dialogue on this matter is deemed necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismisses SGPC Plea Against Parole of Controversial Sect Leader
Terror funding: Court to pronounce order on jailed MP Engineer Rashid plea for custody parole to attend Parliament on Mar 7.
Patiala Court Reserves Verdict on MP Rashid Engineer's Custody Parole Plea
Engineer Rashid Seeks Custody Parole for Parliament Attendance Amid Terror Charges
Terror funding case: Court rejects JK MP Engineer Rashid's custody parole plea for attending Parliament.