Cuba Awaits U.S. Migration Talks as Deportation Looms

Cuba has yet to discuss migration with the Trump administration, according to Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, even as the U.S. continues with an extensive immigration crackdown. This could potentially leave many Cubans at risk of deportation.

The Trump administration plans to revoke legal status from approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who entered the U.S. legally under temporary parole programs initiated under former President Joe Biden. The initiative forms part of a broader agenda to terminate Biden's parole programs, which allowed about 1.8 million migrants into the U.S.

Cuba has not been approached regarding migration or potential deportation increases, according to de Cossio in an interview. Existing accords permit Cuba to accept deportees but do not envisage large scale deportations of initially lawfully admitted Cubans. A dialogue on this matter is deemed necessary.

