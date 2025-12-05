Left Menu

U.S. Pressure Revives PDVSA Bonds Amid Venezuela's Debt Crisis

U.S. actions against Venezuelan President Maduro boost interest in defaulted state oil company bonds, PDVSA. Venezuela's debt saga includes halted payments following a National Assembly declaration. Legal developments and eased sanctions elevate bond appeal, with prices soaring in 2023 amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:01 IST
U.S. Pressure Revives PDVSA Bonds Amid Venezuela's Debt Crisis

Heightened U.S. pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is refocusing attention on the country's defaulted financial obligations, particularly Petroleos de Venezuela's bonds (PDVSA). Despite Venezuela's 2017 debt default, PDVSA upheld payments on certain bonds until a 2019 opposition-led ruling deemed the contract illegal.

The situation is further complicated by a Canadian firm's legal victory, which classified PDV Holding as an extension of Venezuela, leading to share auctions benefiting U.S. hedge fund, Elliott Investment Management. Their acquisition awaits U.S. Treasury approval.

Recent geopolitical maneuvers and easing sanctions have spurred renewed bond interest, pushing prices to parity for the first time since default, in light of escalated U.S. military postures against Maduro's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

 India
3
Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

 Global
4
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025