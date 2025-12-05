U.S. Pressure Revives PDVSA Bonds Amid Venezuela's Debt Crisis

Heightened U.S. pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is refocusing attention on the country's defaulted financial obligations, particularly Petroleos de Venezuela's bonds (PDVSA). Despite Venezuela's 2017 debt default, PDVSA upheld payments on certain bonds until a 2019 opposition-led ruling deemed the contract illegal.

The situation is further complicated by a Canadian firm's legal victory, which classified PDV Holding as an extension of Venezuela, leading to share auctions benefiting U.S. hedge fund, Elliott Investment Management. Their acquisition awaits U.S. Treasury approval.

Recent geopolitical maneuvers and easing sanctions have spurred renewed bond interest, pushing prices to parity for the first time since default, in light of escalated U.S. military postures against Maduro's government.

