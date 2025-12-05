Jharkhand Assembly's Winter Session Kicks Off with Tribute

The winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned on its first day following tributes to distinguished individuals who recently passed away. The assembly will reconvene on Monday and is expected to conclude on December 11, comprising five working days.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato stated that the session will focus on discussions around the second supplementary budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year and several bills. He encouraged active participation from all members to ensure that the session yields decisions beneficial to the public.

An all-party meeting chaired by Mahato ensured the smooth conduct of the session. The session included tributes to Bollywood actors Dharmendra, Govardhan Asrani, and Pankaj Dheer, as well as victims of a Delhi bomb blast. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other leaders pledged cooperation to facilitate productive debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)