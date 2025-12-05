Left Menu

Bihar's Legislative Power Shift: Key Highlights from the 18th Assembly Session

Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly session, concluded with key appointments, budget approvals, and a strong NDA presence. Highlights include Prem Kumar's election as Speaker and Nitish Kumar as House Leader. Governor lauded voter participation, emphasizing significant job creation targets and rural development funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The five-day session of Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly has wrapped up, heralding a new era with significant leadership appointments. Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was chosen as Speaker, while JD(U) stalwart Narendra Narayan Yadav took on the role of Deputy Speaker.

The assembly witnessed the re-election of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Leader of the House, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav assuming the position of Leader of the Opposition. In a joint address to the legislature on December 3, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced the state's ambitious goal of generating one crore jobs over the next five years, while applauding the electorate, particularly women, for their substantial turnout.

Financial proceedings were also a session highlight, as the second supplementary budget exceeding Rs 37,498 crore was approved, alongside a Rs 24,050 crore allocation for rural development. The newly structured House sees the BJP as the largest party with 89 MLAs, supported by a robust NDA majority of 202 in the 243-member assembly.

