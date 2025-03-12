Left Menu

Hospital Threat: Unraveling a Web of Extortion

A man was booked by police for extorting Rs 11 crore from a doctor and threatening to demolish his hospital with a gas cylinder-laden vehicle due to a land deal dispute. Despite the threats, the accused remains unarrested, while an FIR has been lodged under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, police have booked a man for allegedly extorting Rs 11 crore from a doctor based in Nagpur. The accused threatened to destroy the doctor's hospital by crashing a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders into it, should a contentious land deal not be resolved.

Identified as Neeraj Gandhi, the accused reportedly sent threatening messages to Dr Mahesh Fulwani. This emerged after a land deal Dr Fulwani signed in 2017 got embroiled in legal complications. The plot purchase agreement was aimed at acquiring property in Somalwada for Rs 13.50 crore.

Further tensions arose when Gandhi visited Dr Fulwani's hospital, claiming his prior agreement on the same land. Subsequent demands for money and threats led to the filing of an FIR following the doctor's police complaint. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

