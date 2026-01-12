Left Menu

Crackdown on Absent Doctors in Uttar Pradesh: Dismissals and Disciplinary Actions

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered the dismissal of 17 doctors due to prolonged absence and initiated disciplinary actions against others for misconduct. This move underscores strict governance in the healthcare sector, impacting medical professionals across various districts.

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Brajesh Pathak, has ordered the dismissal of 17 government doctors for extended absences from their duties. Pathak emphasized that indiscipline within the healthcare system will not be tolerated, stating that these dismissals are effective immediately.

Government officials made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the absentee doctors, who were stationed at primary health centers and hospitals in districts such as Kanpur Dehat, Bareilly, and Varanasi. Moreover, four physicians face disciplinary proceedings for patient misbehavior, per a statement from Pathak's office.

The administration further penalized several doctors for negligence and procedural violations, with actions ranging from withholding annual increments to imposing pension deductions on retired medical officers. This strict governance highlights ongoing efforts to enhance accountability within the health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

