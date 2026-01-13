Left Menu

KGMU Scandal: Doctor Expelled Amid Conversion Allegations

King George's Medical University has expelled a junior resident doctor accused of sexual exploitation and religious conversion. The police are investigating possible connections to an organized conversion racket, questioning a city qazi involved in the alleged marriage at the center of these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:35 IST
KGMU Scandal: Doctor Expelled Amid Conversion Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

King George's Medical University (KGMU) has expelled a junior resident doctor following allegations of sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and 'love jihad' leveled by a fellow doctor. The police have intensified their probe, questioning a Muslim cleric in Pilibhit linked to these serious charges.

The cleric, Zahid Hasan Rana, serving as the city Qazi in Pilibhit district, was interrogated by Lucknow Police. Home authorities are investigating whether any unlawful conversions or marriages contrary to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 have been conducted.

In an official briefing, KGMU Vice Chancellor, after updating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, confirmed that their internal committee found merit in the accusations. The police are looking into the possibility of a larger network being involved in organized religious conversion activities, which may result in further action by the Special Task Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026