KGMU Scandal: Doctor Expelled Amid Conversion Allegations
King George's Medical University has expelled a junior resident doctor accused of sexual exploitation and religious conversion. The police are investigating possible connections to an organized conversion racket, questioning a city qazi involved in the alleged marriage at the center of these accusations.
- Country:
- India
King George's Medical University (KGMU) has expelled a junior resident doctor following allegations of sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and 'love jihad' leveled by a fellow doctor. The police have intensified their probe, questioning a Muslim cleric in Pilibhit linked to these serious charges.
The cleric, Zahid Hasan Rana, serving as the city Qazi in Pilibhit district, was interrogated by Lucknow Police. Home authorities are investigating whether any unlawful conversions or marriages contrary to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 have been conducted.
In an official briefing, KGMU Vice Chancellor, after updating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, confirmed that their internal committee found merit in the accusations. The police are looking into the possibility of a larger network being involved in organized religious conversion activities, which may result in further action by the Special Task Force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
