Controversy Over AAC Ban: Chief Minister Abdullah Responds

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concerns over the Centre's recent ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Abdullah pointed out that no intelligence was shared with his government to justify this action.

Critics have linked the ban to the Mirwaiz's condemnation of a fashion show during Ramzan at a resort owned by Abdullah's relatives. Responding to questions, Abdullah openly acknowledged family ties to the hotel but refuted direct connections between events.

Amid political backlash, especially from PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullah took this opportunity to also focus on the future of winter sports in the region, aiming to elevate facilities and athlete performance in upcoming Khelo India Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)