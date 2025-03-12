Left Menu

Surge in Digital Arrest Scams: New Measures to Combat Rising Cybercrime

Between 2022 and 2024, digital arrest scams have tripled, with defrauded amounts increasing 21-fold. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, revealed efforts including blocking fraudulent accounts, launching awareness campaigns, and international call monitoring, to combat and mitigate the impact of such cybercrimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:22 IST
Surge in Digital Arrest Scams: New Measures to Combat Rising Cybercrime
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling rise, the number of digital arrest scams in India has tripled since 2022, with the financial losses escalating by 21 times, according to data presented to the Rajya Sabha. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, highlighted efforts to curb these crimes.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal recorded 39,925 incidents in 2022, with monetary losses amounting to Rs 91.14 crore. By 2024, that figure surged to 1,23,672 cases, with defrauded amounts skyrocketing to Rs 19,35.51 crore.

To address this menace, the government has launched initiatives such as a suspect registry, blocked over 3,962 Skype and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts, and issued directives to curb international spoofed calls. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and a dedicated cybercrime helpline are part of the strategy to protect citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025