Surge in Digital Arrest Scams: New Measures to Combat Rising Cybercrime
Between 2022 and 2024, digital arrest scams have tripled, with defrauded amounts increasing 21-fold. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, revealed efforts including blocking fraudulent accounts, launching awareness campaigns, and international call monitoring, to combat and mitigate the impact of such cybercrimes.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling rise, the number of digital arrest scams in India has tripled since 2022, with the financial losses escalating by 21 times, according to data presented to the Rajya Sabha. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, highlighted efforts to curb these crimes.
The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal recorded 39,925 incidents in 2022, with monetary losses amounting to Rs 91.14 crore. By 2024, that figure surged to 1,23,672 cases, with defrauded amounts skyrocketing to Rs 19,35.51 crore.
To address this menace, the government has launched initiatives such as a suspect registry, blocked over 3,962 Skype and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts, and issued directives to curb international spoofed calls. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and a dedicated cybercrime helpline are part of the strategy to protect citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebi Slaps Penalty on Indian Clearing Corporation for Cybersecurity Lapses
Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage at India's Payment Security Summit
Fortress in a Box: SynQ Revolutionizes Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Breach Hits Polish Space Agency
Indian Enterprises Face Rising Governance Risks from AI and Cybersecurity