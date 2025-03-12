Surge in Digital Arrest Scams: New Measures to Combat Rising Cybercrime

In a troubling rise, the number of digital arrest scams in India has tripled since 2022, with the financial losses escalating by 21 times, according to data presented to the Rajya Sabha. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, highlighted efforts to curb these crimes.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal recorded 39,925 incidents in 2022, with monetary losses amounting to Rs 91.14 crore. By 2024, that figure surged to 1,23,672 cases, with defrauded amounts skyrocketing to Rs 19,35.51 crore.

To address this menace, the government has launched initiatives such as a suspect registry, blocked over 3,962 Skype and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts, and issued directives to curb international spoofed calls. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and a dedicated cybercrime helpline are part of the strategy to protect citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)