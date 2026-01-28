BISAG-N, QNu Labs Partner to Build Quantum-Resilient Cybersecurity for India

In a strategic move to future-proof India’s digital infrastructure, the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd. to collaborate on the development and deployment of quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, senior officials of the Ministry, and leadership teams from BISAG-N and QNu Labs.

With rapid global advances in quantum computing posing long-term risks to conventional cryptographic systems, the collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s preparedness against future cyber threats. The partnership focuses on building indigenous, quantum-safe cybersecurity capabilities, aligned with national strategic priorities.

Under the MoU, BISAG-N’s indigenous cryptographic software, including its flagship solution “Vedic Kavach,” will be integrated with quantum hardware and secure infrastructure platforms developed by QNu Labs. BISAG-N has already undertaken one of India’s early government-led implementations of quantum-resilient web servers and an indigenous secure web browser, integrated with Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG)—a critical component for next-generation secure systems.

The collaboration establishes a structured framework for technology transfer, integration and deployment, enabling the creation of hardware-backed, quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions for use across government systems, defence networks, critical infrastructure and public sector platforms, in line with applicable policies and security standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jitin Prasada said,

“India is building digital technologies not only for today, but for the next generation. As digital systems become more pervasive, it is essential that they remain secure for decades to come.”

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasised the urgency of quantum-safe solutions, noting that as India’s digital ecosystem expands across finance, governance and citizen-centric services, long-term data security and trust in digital transactions have become critical priorities.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Growth Officer of QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd. said that the collaboration reflects an India-first, country-centric approach to technology development. By combining government-developed indigenous software with Indian-designed quantum hardware, the partnership aims to keep India ahead of emerging global cybersecurity challenges while strengthening national digital sovereignty.

Senior officials highlighted that the MoU underscores the importance of government–industry collaboration in addressing emerging technology challenges and accelerating the transition from research to real-world deployment.

The agreement also creates a foundation for future technology development in the domain of quantum-resilient cybersecurity, aligned with evolving national requirements and emerging security threats.

The MoU is aligned with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, reinforcing India’s commitment to building secure, trusted and future-ready digital infrastructure.